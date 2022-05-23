Afghan women TV presenters vow to challenge Taliban order to cover faces

Women television presenters on Afghanistan's leading news channels have vowed to speak up for their rights after being forced by Taliban authorities to cover their faces on air.

Since seizing power last year, the Taliban have imposed restrictions on civil society, especially on women and girls, to comply with the group's austere brand of Islam.

This month Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered that women must cover up fully in public, including their faces.

The feared Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ordered women television presenters to follow suit.

After defying the order a day earlier, presenters on Sunday wore full hijabs and veils that left only their eyes on view across leading channels including TOLOnews, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV.

“Today, they have imposed a mask on us, but we will continue our struggle using our voice,” Sonia Niazi, a presenter for TOLOnews, told AFP after presenting a bulletin.

An Afghan female news anchor wears a face veil during a broadcast on TV in Kandahar on Sunday. EPA

“I will never ever cry because of this order, but I will be the voice for other Afghan girls.”

The diktat was an attempt to push women journalists to quit their jobs, Ms Niazi said.

“It is like stripping off your identity,” she added.

“Despite this we want to raise our voice … We will come to work until the Islamic Emirate removes us from public space or forces us to sit at home.”

Lima Spesaly, a presenter with news network 1TV, said it was difficult working under the Taliban government but she was ready for a fight.

“We will continue our struggle until our last breath,” Ms Spesaly told AFP, minutes before going on air.

TOLOnews director Khpolwak Sapai said the channel had been compelled to make its women presenters follow the order.

“I was called on the telephone yesterday and was told in strict words to do it. So, it is not by choice but by force,” Ms Sapai said.

Women presenters were previously only required to wear a headscarf.

Afghan children attend an educational event organised by Pen Path, a civil society initiative providing education to Afghan children in areas where there is no school, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. All photos by EPA

During the day, male journalists and employees at TOLOnews wore face masks at the channel's offices in Kabul in solidarity with the women presenters.

Other female employees continued to work with their faces visible.

Later in the evening, male presenters on both TOLOnews and 1TV went on air wearing black masks as a protest to the Taliban's order against women presenters.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir said authorities appreciated that broadcasters had observed the dress code.

“We are happy with the media channels that they implemented this responsibility in a good manner,” he told AFP.

Mr Mohajir said authorities were not against women presenters.

“We have no intention of removing them from the public scene or sidelining them, or stripping them of their right to work,” he said.

The supreme leader's decree ordered authorities to fire women government employees if they fail to follow the dress code.

Men working in government also risk suspension if their wives or daughters do not comply.

“It is a threat to girls because no girl wants her husband, father or brother to be punished because of her actions,” said Ms Niazi.

Authorities have also warned that media managers and the male guardians of women presenters would also be liable for penalties if the order was not observed.

During two decades of US-led military intervention in Afghanistan, women and girls made marginal gains in the deeply patriarchal nation.

During the Taliban’s last time in power in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women, requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa and barring them from public life and education.

After they seized power again in August, the Taliban initially appeared to have moderated somewhat their restrictions, announcing no dress code for women.

But in recent weeks, they have made a sharp, hard-line pivot that has confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and further complicated Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

Earlier this month, the Taliban ordered all women in public to wear head-to-toe clothing that leaves only their eyes visible.

The decree said women should leave the home only when necessary and that male relatives would face punishment for women’s dress code violations, starting with a summons and escalating to court hearings and jail time.

The Taliban leadership has also barred girls from attending school after the sixth grade, reversing previous promises by Taliban officials that girls of all ages would be allowed an education.