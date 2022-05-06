Pakistan: Imran Khan aide claims car crash was attempt on his life

A top aide to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured when another vehicle rammed into his car in what he alleges was an attempt to kill him.

Shahbaz Gill and three other people suffered minor injuries when a speeding vehicle hit their car on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway on Thursday, causing it to overturn, police said.

Mr Gill is a leader of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party and served as his special adviser before the former prime minister was removed from office in a no-confidence vote last month.

"I want to tell those who attacked me, I am alive because of the Almighty and the prayers of my people. My car was chased and deliberately hit. This was done under a plan," Mr Gill wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police said the driver of the car fled after colliding with Mr Gill's vehicle and would be traced soon.

Referring to Mr Khan's claims his removal from office was a foreign conspiracy, Mr Gill said his car was chased and deliberately hit “under a plot”.

“I am standing by Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“External conspirators, its local handlers and traitors know that Khan and his party members will not remain silent."

Mr Khan has called for early elections and has been holding rallies across the country after he was forced to step down by a wide-ranging coalition of rival parties.