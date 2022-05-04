Imran Khan repeats call for early elections as PM Sharif faces economic crisis

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is refusing to accept defeat, after a no-confidence vote last month, repeating claims on Tuesday that his government was ousted in a foreign-backed plot, and calling for early elections.

Mr Khan's four-year term in office ended on April 10, when he lost a no-confidence vote in parliament. Parliament subsequently elected Shehbaz Sharif, a former chief minister of Punjab for three terms, who briefly spent time in exile abroad after a coup in 1999.

The new Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, centre, is congratulated by former president Asif Ali Zardari during a National Assembly session in Islamabad on Monday. AP

In the lead up to the no-confidence vote, Mr Khan was quick to blame a foreign conspiracy to unseat him, an allegation he has repeated during rallies and media appearances since Mr Sharif’s appointment.

He previously called for early elections on April 21, saying this was his one demand after being removed.

“A sitting prime minister has been ousted through a conspiracy, therefore, all state institutions should look into the matter as it has turned out to be a huge setback for the country," he said on Pakistani TV channel Geo News.

The crisis comes amid a worsening economic downturn, with Mr Sharif facing tough negotiations for IMF support to the tune of $6 billion and looking to foreign allies for financial aid.

But the continuing political row, combined with significant remaining public support for Mr Khan, could threaten a stable transition.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced in a Twitter post that State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir’s three-year term will expire on May 4. The government did not announce a replacement or say when Mr Baqir’s successor will be announced.

Mr Baqir, a former official at the International Monetary Fund, was appointed by Mr Khan in 2019.

Talks with the IMF have been stalled since 2020 after the former government failed to meet certain conditions.

Talks are scheduled to start in May with the lender over conditions to unlock loans, which may include doing away with subsidies on fuel and electricity, moves that could further stoke inflationary pressures but would help shore up government finances.

The country faces dwindling foreign reserves, a falling currency and rising current account deficit.

Mr Baqir led the central bank’s decision in early April to raise interest rates by 250 basis points, the biggest hike since 1996, to help stem Asia’s second-fastest inflation.