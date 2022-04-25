EU to strengthen trade and technology ties to lure India from Russia

The EU and India will work together across the security, trade and energy sectors in the latest move by the West to lure New Delhi away from Russia as tensions rise over Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.

An India-EU trade and technology council was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to New Delhi, where she held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EU is India’s 3rd most important trade partner and one of its main investors. And we can do so much more.



Our teams will soon begin negotiations on trade and investment agreements.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/zGSKsfxGmh — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2022

In a post on Twitter, Ms Von der Leyen said the EU will co-operate with India on solar and green hydrogen energy to help it move away from Russian fossil fuels. “So co-operation on solar and green hydrogen is key,” she said in the tweet.

“Strengthening the partnership is a key priority for this decade. We will step up co-operation in trade, technology and security.”

The trade and technology council with India will provide political direction and the necessary structure to put political decisions into operation and co-ordinate technical work.

Ms Von der Leyen said the EU had one trade and technology council with the US and it was important to set up another with India.

The council will report at the political level to ensure measures are implemented and followed up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies, a statement said.

Ms Von der Leyen is the latest dignitary to visited New Delhi in an attempt to lure the South Asian nation away from Russia with pledges of security, defence and energy co-operation.

The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and deepening co-operation in trade, technology, climate and security amid the Ukraine conflict.

New Delhi has been walking a tightrope between Moscow and Kyiv, which has irked its western allies.

A stream of dignitaries have visited the country, most recently British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also announced a new defence and security partnership with the historical partner.

Talks on a free-trade agreement between India and the EU have been stuck since 2013 over issues such as patent protection and tariff reductions, although both sides agreed in May last year to resume talks.