Three dead as South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air

Two South Korean Air Force planes collided in mid-air and crashed into a mountain, killing three people.

The crash happened during a training exercise on Friday in the south-eastern city of Sacheon. One person was injured, emergency officials said.

Officials did not receive any reports of civilian casualties or damage on the ground, AP reported.

Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were sent to the scene.

The air force confirmed the collision of two KT-1 trainer aircraft.

It said it was trying to confirm the reported casualties and whether pilots on the aircraft tried to eject to safety.

The KT-1 aircraft is a two-seat plane. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

In January a South Korean pilot died when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital, Seoul.

South Korea has about 560,000 troops under a conscription system meant to help deter potential aggression from North Korea, which has about 1.3 million soldiers, one of the largest militaries in the world.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.