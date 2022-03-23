Pakistan’s Imran Khan: OIC nations should push for ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Pakistan’s prime minister has urged foreign ministers of Muslim-majority nations to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also appealed to China’s top diplomat to join the effort when he spoke on Tuesday at the start of a two-day gathering in Islamabad of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

The event, for the first time, was attended by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi as a special guest.

The war in Ukraine “could have great consequences for the world,” Mr Khan said.

He said the rest of the world is “already suffering” with surging prices of oil, gas and wheat from a region known as the breadbasket of the world.

He said ministers should “mediate, try to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the conflict” .

Prime Minister Imran Khan with delegates at the OIC meeting in Islamabad. EPA

Pakistan has signed a multi-billion dollar road and energy project that will link its Arabian Sea port of Gwadar to China in the north.

In his speech at the OIC conference, the Chinese minister said Beijing supports continuing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine for the sake of a ceasefire, an end to the war and peace.

“We need to prevent humanitarian disasters and prevent the spillover of the Ukrainian crisis from affecting or harming the legitimate rights and interests of other regions and countries,” he said.