Fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre traps 350 people on roof

A fire in a Hong Kong skyscraper has trapped hundreds of people on the building's roof.

Shoppers and restaurant patrons were among those still inside the World Trade Centre, a retail and office complex in the city's Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong police said.

Bloomberg said that 350 people were stuck on the centre's roof.

Eight people felt unwell and were taken to hospital. Hong Kong's government earlier said one person was injured.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said and ladders were being used to rescue people from the building.

Local broadcaster RTHK earlier reported police saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

The fire was given a level-three incident rating on a scale of five, according to the government.

The building is owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.