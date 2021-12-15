Fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre traps 350 people on roof

Eight people taken to hospital after blaze at complex in Causeway Bay district

The National
Dec 15, 2021

A fire in a Hong Kong skyscraper has trapped hundreds of people on the building's roof.

Shoppers and restaurant patrons were among those still inside the World Trade Centre, a retail and office complex in the city's Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong police said.

Bloomberg said that 350 people were stuck on the centre's roof.

Read More
Kentucky tornado: Mayfield city completely destroyed

Eight people felt unwell and were taken to hospital. Hong Kong's government earlier said one person was injured.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said and ladders were being used to rescue people from the building.

Local broadcaster RTHK earlier reported police saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

The fire was given a level-three incident rating on a scale of five, according to the government.

The building is owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

Updated: December 15th 2021, 7:54 AM
Hong KongAsiaWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article People trapped by Hong Kong skyscraper fire
An image that illustrates this article Million Afghan children starving, say charities
An image that illustrates this article Two police killed in gun attack in Kashmir