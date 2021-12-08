Indian military helicopter carrying chief of defence crashes

A helicopter carrying India’s chief of defence staff, his wife and several top military officials crashed in the hills of south India, the Indian air force said on Wednesday.

General Bipin Rawat was among 14 members onboard a military helicopter when it crashed in the Coonoor region of the southern Tamil Nadu state on Wednesday afternoon.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

It said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

It did not comment on the fate of Mr Rawat or his wife.

The Mi-17V5 chopper had taken off from Sulur Indian Air Force Base, according to media reports.

Footage on TV channels showed the helicopter completely wrecked and in flames as the army and police engaged in an attempt to rescue the passengers.

Locals first swung into action and tried to douse the flames with buckets of water and a water hose before rescue teams arrived in the wooded area.

Media reports said four charred bodies were recovered from the mangled remains of the chopper while three people with serious injuries were moved to the hospital.

The Defence Minister will brief parliament shortly on the crash.

Gen Rawat was appointed India’s first CDS in 2019 after retiring as the army chief and assumed office from January last year.

The Russian-made military transport helicopter is one of the most trusted military helicopters, designed to carry personnel, cargo and equipment. Its primary task includes tactical air drops, destroying ground targets and medical evacuations.