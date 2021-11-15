North Korean capital Pyongyang captured in rare drone footage

Rare footage from North Korea shows a glimpse of one of the most secretive cities in the world, Pyongyang.

Monuments can be seen across the capital on a clear day. Although Pyongyang is visited by some tourists, the city and the country as a whole have been largely closed off to the outside world.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has had a combative relationship with other countries, and North Korea continues to be beset by sanctions and isolated from the rest of the world.

Mr Kim has not been seen in public for well over a month, the longest period of absence in seven years for the leader.

The mysterious disappearance of Mr Kim has led to some rumours surrounding his health. The leader made headlines in September after pictures showed he seemed to have lost a lot of weight.