Russia university shooting leaves several dead

A shooting at Russia's Perm State University, about 1150km east of Moscow, has left several people dead or injured, according to reports.

Three people have been killed in a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm, according to reports on Monday.

An individual opened fire, sending lecturers and students fleeing into classrooms where they locked themselves in, the TASS news agency reported.

A source close to the Interior Ministry told the RBC news portal that the death toll was three.

Perm State University’s press service told Reuters that four people had been wounded and that the gunman, who was in his teens, had been killed.

Video footage captured at the scene showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.

Students carrying backpacks and handbags could be seen throwing their belongings out windows before jumping out onto a pavement and grassy area.

An unverified video posted on social media purporting to be of the shooter showed a man dressed in black and wearing a helmet walking towards the university.

He appeared to be carrying a rifle.

Another clip showed a pavement smeared with blood and a group of people attending to an injured man, who lay on the sidewalk.

The victim appeared to be bleeding heavily from a leg wound.

A source told TASS: "On Monday, an unidentified person entered the university building and opened fire.

“Some students locked themselves in the university's auditoriums to hide from the attacker. Some students jumped out of the windows.

“Law enforcement agents are heading to the site.”

This is a breaking news story… More to follow…