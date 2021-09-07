Students segregated as university term resumes in Kabul

Follow the latest updates on Afghanistan here

The world was given an insight into what education under the Taliban might look like in Afghanistan’s capital on Monday after photos and a video from private universities were shared online.

One photograph showed male and female students divided by a grey curtain with notepads resting on tables, facing the front of the room.

The Taliban has said women and girls would be allowed access to education, a strong departure from its 1996-2001 rule of Afghanistan when women’s freedom was severely curtailed.

The Taliban education authority issued a lengthy document on Sunday outlining measures for the classroom, which also ruled that men and women should be segregated or at least divided by a curtain if there are 15 students or fewer.

From now on at private colleges and universities, which have mushroomed since the Taliban’s first rule ended, women must be taught only by other women, or “old men”, and use a women-only entrance.

They must end their lessons five minutes earlier than men to stop the sexes from mingling outside.

So far, the Taliban has said nothing about public universities.

The group has also said women must wear an abaya and niqab, a policy opposed by many students and academic institutions.

“Our students don’t accept this and we will have to close the university,” said Noor Ali Rahmani, the director of Gharjistan University in Kabul, on an almost empty campus on Monday.

“Our students wear the hijab, not the niqab,” he said, referring to a headscarf.

The Taliban has imposed new rules for female students in Afghanistan. AFP

For some students, however, it was a relief that women would still be able to attend university at all under a new Taliban regime.

Zuhra Bahman, who runs a scholarship programme for women in Afghanistan, said she had communicated with some students on social media.

“They are happy to go back to university, albeit in hijab,” she said. “Taliban opening universities for women is a key progress. Let’s continue to engage to agree on other rights and freedoms.”

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

