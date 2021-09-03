Yoshihide Suga to step down as Japan's prime minister

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will pull out of a party leadership race in September. Pool Photo via AP

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will pull out of a party leadership race in September, officials said, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

Mr Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30 per cent as Japan struggles with its worst wave of Covid-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party officials said Mr Suga would finish his term as its president, meaning he would stay on until his successor is chosen in party-wide election slated for September 29.

The winner of the contest is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. The government has been considering holding the general election on October 17.

"Honestly, I'm surprised," said LDP secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, who had declared his support for Mr Suga as party leader.

Mr Suga was planning to reshuffle his cabinet and party executives, but those plans were no longer valid, Mr Nikai said.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the LDP leadership. On Thursday, he criticised Mr Suga's coronavirus response and called for a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.

"Kishida is the top runner for the time being but that doesn't mean his victory is assured," said Koichi Nakano, political science professor at Sophia University.

Mr Nakano said the popular Administrative Reform Minister, Taro Kono, could run if he received the backing of his faction leader, Finance Minister Taro Aso, while former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba could also run but looks at a disadvantage.

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with the party's members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the leadership race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.

Mr Suga's image as a savvy political operator capable of pushing through reforms and taking on the stodgy bureaucracy propelled his support to 74 per cent when he took office.

Initially, populist promises such as lower mobile phone rates and insurance for fertility treatments were applauded.

But removing scholars critical of the government from an advisory panel and compromising with a junior coalition partner on policy for healthcare costs for the elderly drew criticism.

His delay in halting the "Go To" domestic travel programme – which experts say may have helped spread coronavirus in Japan – hit hard, while the public grew weary of states of emergency that hurt businesses.

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Super Saturday results 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

Winner: Drafted, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

Winner: Divine Image, Brett Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

Winner: Blue Point, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

Winner: Muntazah, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson. 6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

Winner: Old Persian, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

Winner: Dream Castle, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor.

Tour de France 2017: Stage 5 Vittel - La Planche de Belles Filles, 160.5km It is a shorter stage, but one that will lead to a brutal uphill finish. This is the third visit in six editions since it was introduced to the race in 2012. Reigning champion Chris Froome won that race.

Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine 2.4L four-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

