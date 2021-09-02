Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting

Taliban fighters wave as they patrol in a convoy along a street in Kabul. AFP

Taliban forces and fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud fought in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Thursday, with each side saying it had inflicted heavy casualties in the last province resisting Taliban rule.

After the fall of Kabul on August 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and the remnants of army and special forces units have massed in Panjshir.

Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, they have been holding out in the province, a steep valley that makes attacks from outside difficult.

New personnel in the Afghan security forces take part in military training in Bandejoy, Panjshir province, only days after the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan. AFP

Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure of talks as the Taliban prepared to announce a government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group's fighters had entered Panjshir and taken control of some territory.

"We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed," he said. "They suffered heavy losses."

However, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, a group of rebels, said it had full control of all passes and entrances and had driven back efforts to take Shotul district at the entrance to the valley.

"The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj and failed each time," he said, referring to a town in the neighbouring Parwan province.

The spokesman said NRFA forces had killed large numbers of Taliban fighters on two fronts since clashes broke out earlier in the week.

"It has been proven to the other side that they cannot resolve this issue through war," the spokesman said in reference to the Taliban's losses.

Both sides provided varying figures for the other's casualties, without offering evidence. It was not possible to verify the numbers of fighters on either side killed.

The Taliban says the Panjshir valley is surrounded on all four sides and a rebel victory is impossible. The rebels say they will refuse to surrender.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

