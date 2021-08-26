Threats of ISIS terror attack overshadow western frantic evacuation efforts

US Air Force personnel help passengers board a military plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabu, Afghanistan, from where they will be flown to safety. AFP

Western troops rush to fly as many people as possible to safety before the deadline of August 31 as Afghans were urged people to move away from Kabul airport due to the threat of a terrorist attack by ISIS militants.

Pressure to enable the departure of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the US embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately because of “security threats".

Britain also told people in the airport area to “move away to a safe location".

“There is a continuing and high threat of a terrorist attack”, the British Foreign Office said.

Australia urged its citizens and visa holders to leave the area, warning people of a “very high threat of a terrorist attack” at the airport.

The warnings came against a chaotic backdrop in the capital, Kabul, and its airport, where a mass airlift of foreign citizens and their families as well as some Afghans has been under way since the Taliban captured the city on August 15.

While Western troops in the airport worked feverishly to assist those wanting to leave, Taliban fighters guarded the perimeter outside, thronged by thousands of people trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

About 380 Afghans who worked for South Koreans in their war-ravaged nation board a military plane with their family members at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, to head for South Korea. EPA

Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, an Afghan civil aviation official working at the airport, said people continued to crowd around the gates despite the attack warnings.

“It's very easy for a suicide bomber to attack the corridors filled with people and warnings have been issued repeatedly,” he told Reuters.

“But people don't want to move, it's their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die, everyone is risking their lives.”

Risking lives

A Nato diplomat in Kabul said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from ISIS could not be ignored.

“Western forces under no circumstances want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone,” the diplomat said. “Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on August 31.”

The Taliban are enemies of the Afghan affiliate of ISIS, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) after an old name for the region.

Smoke rises from air strikes on ISIS positions in eastern Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. AFP

“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group,” said a Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another Western official said flight operations had slowed on Wednesday but the pace of the evacuation would accelerate on Thursday.

One Western official said an estimated 1,500 US passport and visa holders were trying to reach the airport.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on Wednesday about the threat from the ISIS-K group as well as contingency plans for the evacuation.

Mr Biden has ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the month to comply with a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, despite European allies saying they needed more time to get people out.

In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the US and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air operations, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 on Tuesday. The US military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.

Threats, looting

US. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 4,500 American citizens and their families had been evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-August.

The US military said it would shift its focus to ensuring its troops leave safely in the two days before the deadline.

The Taliban say foreign troops must be out by the end of the month. They have encouraged Afghans to stay, while saying those with permission to leave will still be allowed to do so once commercial flights resume after the foreign troops are gone.

The United Nations is leaving 3,000 Afghan staff at its mission. A UN security document reviewed by Reuters described dozens of incidents of threats, the looting of UN offices and physical abuse of staff since August 10.

The Taliban's rule from 1996-2001 was marked by public executions and the curtailment of basic freedom. Women were barred from school or work.

The Taliban now say they will respect human rights and not allow terrorists to operate from the country.

But, with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US looming, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News there was “no proof” that Al Qaeda's late leader Osama bin Laden was responsible.

US-backed forced ousted the Taliban from power weeks after those attacks as their leadership had refused to cave in to US demands to make bin Laden leave his base in Afghanistan.

“There is no evidence even after 20 years of war … There was no justification for this war,” Mr Mujahid said.

Kabul airport

Meanwhile, Turkey said it could take on the running of Afghanistan’s main airport as a professional service after its soldiers leave if talks under way lead to an agreement, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Ankara expects a “positive” result on keeping the Hamid Karzai International Airport up and running, Mr Kalin told Turkey’s NTV channel late on Wednesday. He said the mission was “still important in terms of maintaining relations and for the recognition” process of any Taliban-led government.

Migrants, mainly coming from Afghanistan, at a deportation centre in Van, Turkey, near the Iranian border. AP

“This will be a completely professional service to operate the airport,” Mr Kalin said. Turkish troops are part of the Nato non-combat mission in Afghanistan.

Banks reopen

Afghan banks have reopened after more than 10 days, Mr Mujahid said over the phone. They were shut down soon after the militants took over Kabul and ATMs had been running out of cash since, causing prices of essential commodities to rise sharply.

The Taliban spokesman said “smuggling and transferring dollars and antiquities” outside the country by land and air was prohibited, and those not following the rules would face legal action, although he did not specify what those actions might be.

With the vast majority of the Afghan central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets frozen by the US, the country faces a potential economic crisis and the Taliban is anxious to stem a dollar exodus.