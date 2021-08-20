Nato: Next Afghan government must protect rights of women, children and minorities

An Afghan waves the national flag as they celebrate the 102th Independence Day of Afghanistan in Kabul. AFP

Any future government in Afghanistan must protect human rights, particularly those of women, children and minorities, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access, an extraordinary meeting of Nato foreign ministers has said.

The alliance met virtually on Friday and shared its deep concern over reports of serious human rights breaches in the country. A joint statement called for an end to violence and the safe relocation of those under threat.

The Taliban, who have captured almost all of Afghanistan in recent months, have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial executions, restricting women’s rights and committing other human rights abuses throughout its history.

Nato said that any future administration, which is expected to be dominated by the Taliban, must ensure that the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorism.

“We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups,” a statement from the Nato foreign ministers said.

“Under the current circumstances, Nato has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities.”

Harrowing footage from Kabul released in recent days shows desperate Afghans and foreign nationals descending on the international airport in an effort to secure seats on evacuation flights.

There are reports that some people have been unable to pass through Taliban checkpoints on the way to the airport and many flights that have departed have been almost empty.

“Our immediate task now is to meet our commitments to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals and at-risk Afghans, in particular those who have assisted our efforts,” the Nato foreign ministers said.

“We call on those in positions of authority in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate their safe and orderly departure, including through” Kabul’s airport, they added.

The US relocation operation is set wind up on August 31, with Nato member states saying they will leave at the same time. This would essentially end direct evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said several member states had raised the possibility of extending that date to bring more people out.

He said one of the issues was bringing eligible Afghans into the airport to process them so they can make their flights.

Mr Stoltenberg also said he would conduct a thorough assessment of Nato's engagement in Afghanistan.

“There are hard questions that we need to ask ourselves over our engagement in Afghanistan. We were clear-eyed about the risks of withdrawing our troops. But the speed of the collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership, and armed forces was not anticipated.”

But he insisted that “North America and Europe must continue to stand together in Nato".

“The unfolding events in Afghanistan do not change this.”

Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, called on all the Nato partners to move together in response to the crisis. “The UK’s immediate priorities are working alongside our Nato Allies to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe-haven for terrorists, ensuring that life-saving humanitarian aid can reach those who need it most, and working with international partners to safeguard stability in the region,” he said in a statement.

