Bangladesh factory fire: child labourers 'locked in'

Firefighters on July 9 try to douse a fire that broke out the day before in a beverage and food factory in Rupganj in the district Narayanganj, that has reportedly claimed 43 lives so far. (MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP)

The owner of a factory in Bangladesh where 52 people died in a fire was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, along with seven other people.

This came as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working at the site in Rupganj, an industrial town outside the capital Dhaka.

Police said Abul Hashem and four of his sons were among eight people detained over the inferno, which broke out Thursday and raged for more than a day.

A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.

Quote I sent my baby girl to die. How will I tell her mother? Bilal Hossein, grieving parent

Jayedul Alam, police chief for Narayanganj district where the factory is located, said the entrance had been padlocked at the time of the blaze and that multiple safety regulations were breached.

“It was deliberate murder,” the police chief told AFP.

All eight people detained face murder charges.

Before his arrest, Mr Hashem told the Daily Star newspaper the fire “may have been a result of workers' carelessness”, suggesting that a discarded cigarette could have sparked the blaze.

Emergency services found 48 bodies on the third floor of the six-storey Hashem Food and Beverage factory, where noodles, fruit juice and sweets were produced.

The fire department said the exit door to the main staircase had been padlocked and highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stored in the building.

Labour Minister Monnujan Sufian said inquiries had begun into the use of child workers at the factory.

Laizu Begum, who spent hours waiting outside the factory, said her 11-year-old nephew had been working on the third floor and was now missing.

“We heard the door of the floor where my nephew worked was padlocked. Then we realised, after seeing how big the fire was, that he is probably dead,” she said.

Outside the burnt shell of the factory and at the hospital morgue, AFP spoke to 30 survivors and relatives of the dead, who said child workers at the factory were paid 20 taka ($0.24) an hour.

Bilal Hossain, father of Mitu Akter, 14, who was among the missing, went to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue with a photo of his daughter, begging police and doctors to hand over her remains.

“I sent my baby girl to die,” said Mr Hossain. “How will I tell her mother?”

At the hospital, Chandu Mia held a photo of his 15-year-old daughter. “I am not sure if she is alive,” he said.

Ms Sufian said she had spoken to young survivors.

“I went to the hospital and I asked them how old they are. The youngest were 14,” she said.

Ms Sufian said some children aged as young as 14 were allowed to work in non-hazardous jobs, but that the Hashem factory was considered hazardous.

“If child labour is proved, we will take action against the owner and the inspectors,” she said.

Bangladesh pledged safety reforms after the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, when a nine-storey complex collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

But there has been a series of fires and other disasters since then. In February 2019, at least 70 people died when a fire ripped through Dhaka apartments where chemicals were illegally stored.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

