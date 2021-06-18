Andrew Lloyd Webber rejects Boris Johnson’s live event offer for his musical

Composer accuses UK government of putting sport over theatre

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber rejects Boris Johnson's offer to use his show as a pilot for live events coming out of the pandemic. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber rejects Boris Johnson's offer to use his show as a pilot for live events coming out of the pandemic. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer for his Cinderella musical to be used as a live event pilot scheme.

He claims the industry, unlike sport, has been treated as “an afterthought and undervalued” during the pandemic.

Lloyd Webber, who resigned as a Conservative peer in 2017, is due to open his production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on June 25 with 50 per cent capacity.

"I have made it crystal clear that I would only be able to participate if others were involved and the rest of the industry - theatre and music - were treated equally. This has not been confirmed to me," he said on Friday.

"It has become clear that, while sporting events like Wimbledon had obviously been working with the government for some time on this pilot, and were even able to start selling tickets yesterday, the theatre industry and its audiences are, once again, an afterthought and undervalued."

Earlier this week Mr Johnson revealed he was in talks with Lloyd Webber about his show and said he would “do whatever we can to be helpful”.

Lloyd Webber has previously said he would be willing to risk arrest to fully reopen his theatres.

He said if he went ahead and opened it “would be very likely that every member of my cast, crew and orchestra, the front and backstage staff, plus our loyal audience members, could be individually fined hundreds of pounds, which I couldn’t possibly risk”.

Read More

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is willing to be arrested in order to reopen his theatres. Getty Images Andrew Lloyd Webber willing to be arrested if theatres do not reopen on June 21

“If it were just me, I would happily risk arrest and fines to make a stand and lead the live music and theatre industry back to the full capacities we so desperately need," he said.

Greg Parmley, chief executive of the music industry trade body LIVE, said the government had just "hand-picked" certain high-profile events.

“The live music industry has spent months participating and paying for pilot events so we could reopen at full capacity safely," he said.

“These events were a huge success and show, alongside every other international pilot, that with the right mitigations full capacity live events are safe.

“Despite this the government has refused to publish this data, forced us to remain closed and then tried to hand-pick a number of high profile events to go ahead whilst the rest of our industries are devastated.”

It is now hoped that coronavirus restrictions will be fully lifted in England on July 19.

Published: June 18, 2021 08:45 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
People receive the AstraZeneca vaccination in Cologne, Germany. AP

Court order for AstraZeneca vaccines falls short of EU's demand

Europe
Revellers and paraders attend the Notting Hill carnival in August 2019, the last time it was held on the streets. Getty Images

Notting Hill Carnival cancelled by Covid for second year running

Europe
A man receives an outdoor vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson shot in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images

Warning that Delta will become dominant Covid strain in Germany

Europe
Safety measures are in place at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National 

UAE records 1,942 Covid-19 cases and six deaths

Health
Dancers from Shee'z's group perform at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 13, 2021. AFP

EU approves 'white list' travel status for eight destinations

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?