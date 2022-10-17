Nigeria floods leave more than 600 people dead

The worst floods in a decade have killed more than 600 people in Nigeria, a toll released on Sunday showed.

The disaster has forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, over 603 lives have been lost as of today October 16, 2022,” Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq said.

The number rose from the 500 reported last week because some state governments had not prepared for the floods, AFP quoted Mr Umar Farouq as saying.

The flooding also completely destroyed more than 82,000 houses and about 110,000 hectares of farmland, he said.

While the rainy season usually begins in June, the rain has been particularly heavy since August, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

In 2012, 363 people died and more than 2.1 million were displaced by flooding.

The sub-Sahara region of Africa has been hit hard by climate change and many of its economies are struggling from the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rice producers have said that the devastating floods could drive up prices in the country of about 200 million people, where rice imports are banned to stimulate local production.

The World Food Programme and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation said last month that Nigeria was among six countries facing a high risk of catastrophic levels of hunger.