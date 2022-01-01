South Africa mourns as funeral of Desmond Tutu takes place in Cape Town

South Africa on Saturday bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning equality activist who was revered for his role in ending apartheid.

"When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at a Requiem Mass in St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

“For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,” he said.“South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu … Many Nobel winners’ lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu’s has grown brighter.”

The archbishop’s plain pine coffin, the cheapest available at his request to avoid any ostentatious displays, was the centre of the service.

Tutu, who died last Sunday at the age of 90, will be cremated and his ashes interred in the cathedral’s columbarium.

The dean of the cathedral, Michael Weeder, told AFP that Tutu had asked for "aquamation" - a process that supporters say releases just a tenth of climate-altering carbon dioxide gases compared to traditional cremation.

In aquamation, bodies are dissolved in a heated solution of water and alkali in a stainless steel vessel, leaving behind the bones, which are then turned to ash by cremation.