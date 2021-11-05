Nine Ethiopian groups join forces against the government

Nine anti-government groups will form an alliance to push for a political transition of power in Ethiopia, two of the groups said on Friday.

Tigrayan forces are advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa, as the country marks a year since the conflict with the leaders of the northern region began. Thousands have died, millions more have fled and a famine has been declared in the region as humanitarian agencies struggle to gain access.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the government's main foe, is a part of the alliance, called United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces. Its formation was confirmed by two member groups – the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Agaw Democratic Movement (ADM). Several of the groups have armed fighters, including the OLA, which has already joined the fight on the Tigrayan side.

The front is being formed "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia and beyond", the groups said, and "in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition".

The pact will be signed in Washington, the OLA and ADM said.

The TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially designated as terrorist groups in May, are well known, but the alliance's other seven members are obscure, said one diplomat following security matters.

"If they are really serious about taking up arms against the government then it's potentially a real problem for the government," the diplomat told AFP.

But, the diplomat said: "I don't know the majority of them, I don't know how many people they have, what resources they have."

President Ahmed's government has dismissed rebel claims of territorial gains, saying on Thursday that the TPLF was encircled and close to defeat, but at the same time urged Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.

The TPLF had said on Tuesday that its forces were closing in on the town of Mille, which would enable them to cut off the motorway linking neighbouring Djibouti to Addis Ababa.

On Friday, government spokesman Legesse Tulu rejected the claim, saying fighting was 80 kilometres from Mille. He had not responded to earlier requests for comment.

He also said there was fighting at least 100km north of Shewa Robit, a town in the Amhara region that is on the A2 motorway, another road to Addis Ababa. That would put fighting about 57km south of Kombulcha, one of two towns that the TPLF said it captured last weekend.

On Friday, the defence ministry called on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces "to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it".

Representatives for the government and foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment on the alliance. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda also did not respond on Friday.

African and western nations are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia.

"The conflict in Ethiopia must come to an end," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.