Lekki toll gate shooting: tear gas as Nigerians mark year since deadly EndSARS protest

Hundreds of Nigerians were met with tear gas at an event to mark a year since protesters were shot dead at a tolling booth complex in the capital Lagos.

Local media reported at least six arrests as cars lined up in a procession through the streets, ending at the Lekki Toll Plaza where 10 people were killed in October last year.

“EndSARS, remember them, remember them,” shouted one man from inside a police van after he was detained.

People leaned out of bus and car windows, demanding justice, while others gathered at the toll booths, chanting and waving small Nigerian flags.

The hashtag that came to represent the movement, #EndSARS — referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit — was daubed on white sheets hanging from buildings and the cars in convoy.

Last year's rallies began over brutality by SARS but snowballed into protests about bad governance, in the largest mass demonstrations in Nigeria's modern history.

They came to a halt after October 20, 2020, when security forces shot at thousands of peaceful protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate.

After the violence, the government promised to transform policing and disband SARS, but activists say it has only been renamed and that police brutality continues unabated.

A judicial panel investigating last year's incident heard the army was carrying live ammunition, though commanders denied it was used against protesters.

“It is very disappointing,” demonstrator Adebanjo Akinwunmi said. He added: “There's no account on anything, any human life or property.”

Let’s not forget we’re outside for a peaceful protest today across the nation 🗣❤️ 20-10-20 Zero violence pls 🙏 Konibaje @ Lagos, Nigeria https://t.co/g7l6cn0jQY — CDQ (@cdqolowo) October 20, 2021

Nigerian rapper CDQ, real name Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, urged the crowds to stay peaceful.

“Let’s not forget we’re outside for a peaceful protest today across the nation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu said Thursday's order to fire tear gas was given because “miscreants had taken over".

Shuaibu Yakubu, 23, said the tear gas got into his eyes.

“They started shooting tear gas at us and chasing people who came here to remember those killed in October 2020. All my eyes are full of teargas,” he said.

Several dozen protesters also gathered in Abuja on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary, chanting: “The people united can never be defeated.”

“We came here for the memorial. It's very sad what happened. We are here to tell Nigerians and the world that we are still in pain,” actress Princess Joy, 23, told AFP at the Abuja rally.

“We are not worried, this time is going to be peaceful, no fight, no quarrel, no nothing, except if the government wants.”