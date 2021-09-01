Gunmen kidnap 73 schoolchildren from Nigerian high school

Latest mass abduction from schools, seminaries and universities across region

TOPSHOT - Children seen sitting a tree trunk next to an armoured personnel carrier is stationed inside the Government Science College where gunmen kidnapped dozens of students and staffs, in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Niger State, Nigeria on February 18, 2021 / AFP / Kola Sulaimon

An armoured personnel carrier patrols the grounds of a college in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria. Kola Sulaimon / AFP

The National
Sep 1, 2021

Nigerian gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped 73 pupils after storming a high school in the north-west of the country, police said.

Kidnappings for ransom by heavily armed gangs have become a grim trend in north-west and central Nigeria, with about 1,000 pupils taken this year, although most have been released after negotiations.

Police rescue teams were working with the military for the release of the Kaya secondary school pupils, police said.

North-west and central states have long been troubled by retaliatory attacks and community raids between nomadic herders and local farmers who clash over water and land.

But violence has intensfied sharply with the emergence of large criminal gangs who steal cattle, raid and loot villages, and kidnap for ransom.

This year they have raided schools, seminaries and universities across the region, taking children and students into forest hideouts while they negotiate ransom payments.

Many pupils have been released after spending weeks or months in captivity, and dozens are still being held.

In Zamfara, 18 students were freed last week after they were kidnapped earlier in August from an agricultural college.

Gunmen last week also freed nearly 100 children taken from an Islamic seminary in May in north-west Niger state and 32 pupils taken from a Baptist school in Kaduna State in July.

President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure over insecurity and the armed forces have launched raids and air strikes on bandit camps, but gunmen have kept up the attacks.

Updated: September 1st 2021, 7:51 PM
Titanium Escrow profile

Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue  
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet

Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Price, base / as tested Dh57,000

Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm

Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

if you go

The flights

Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours.

The hotel

Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes.

The tour

Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

