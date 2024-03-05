Meta services Facebook, Instagram and Messenger go down

Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are currently experiencing blackouts related to login sessions in a number of countries, including the UAE, internet monitor NetBlocks has reported.

The incident is not related to country-level internet disruption or filtering, it said on social media platform X.

ℹ️ Note: Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads are currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #FacebookDown #InstagramDown #ThreadsDown pic.twitter.com/0yR5mKCoQY — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 5, 2024

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.