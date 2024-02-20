Today's best photos: From cleaning the statue of David to Olympic preparations in Tahiti

More from The National:
Monday's best photos: From tourists in Sri Lanka to a Cat Extravaganza in London
Sunday's best photos: From Bengal tiger cub in Spain to mourners at funeral in Lebanon
Saturday's best photos: From a French Lemon Festival to a Taipei Lantern Festival
Friday's best photos: From Prince Harry sledding to Dune: Part Two premiere
Thursday's best photos: From Biathlon World Championships to the Berlinale Film Festival
Wednesday's best photos: From snow-covered New York to Valentine's Day in Taiwan
Updated: February 20, 2024, 1:07 PM