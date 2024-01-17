Houthis strike US ship in Gulf of Aden after days of attacks

The US said on Wednesday that Houthi rebels launched a drone at an American ship in the Red Sea, despite air strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen aimed at deterring the group's attacks.

"An assessed one-way attack … was launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen and struck MV Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

"There were no injuries and some damage reported."

The US military said the MV Genco Picardy is a US-owned and operated bulk carrier ship that sails under the Marshall Islands flag.

The attack follows days of American strikes on military sites used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The group has said it would prevent ships bound for Israel and its ports as a form of protest against the war on Gaza – but many of its targets have no connection to the country.

Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said the US-led international coalition defending against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea had “degraded” the group’s ability to conduct strikes.

But “we would not be surprised if we saw efforts on their part to continue to try to conduct retaliatory strikes”, he told reporters.

“At the end of the day, the Houthis need to ask themselves: How much of their capability do they want degraded and disrupted in light of these illegal reckless and dangerous attacks?” Maj Gen Ryder said.