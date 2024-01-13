Satellite images show damage after US and UK attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen

Satellite images show the purported aftermath of air strikes by UK and US forces on what they said were Houthi rebel installations in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on January 11.

The US and UK said they targeted many sites across Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis claimed that at least five people were killed in what they called barbaric attacks.

The satellite images from Maxar Technologies, above, show a building at Taiz airfield on December 13, 2023, and on Friday, January 12, after bombing.

All US and British interests are now “legitimate targets”, the Houthi-led Supreme Political Council said on Friday.

“The Yemeni response is legitimate within the framework of the sacred defence of Yemen, its sovereignty, independence and freedom of decision-making,” it said.

Pictures also show shelters in Hodeidah airfield, above, on January 25, 2023, before air strikes by the US and UK and the ruins on Friday after the strikes.

A British maritime agency reported that a missile was launched at a ship on Friday, 167km south-east of Aden.

“The master reported a missile landing in the water 400 to 500 metres away and being followed by three small craft,” United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations said on social media platform X.

No injuries or damage have been reported and the ship has moved on towards its destination, it said.

A northern facility along the coast in Yemen, above, was pictured on March 12, 2021, and again on Friday after air strikes by the US and UK.