US carries out second strike against Houthis in Yemen

The US military struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, a day after conducting a wave of strikes on military sites used by the Iranian-backed group, US officials told media outlets.

Defence officials said that the US strike was aimed at a location deemed to be a threat.

It is believed that strike was aimed at a radar facility used by the rebel group.

The Houthi rebels, who control large parts of Yemen, have been threatening maritime security in the Red Sea as a form of protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The group said it would strike Israeli ships or any vessel travelling to Israeli ports, although many of its targets have had no connection to the country.

The US military last month launched an international task force, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to patrol the Red Sea, however many shipping companies have rerouted vessels around southern Africa to avoid the security risk posed by the Houthis.

President Joe Biden earlier on Friday told reporters that the US “will make sure we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour”.

Thursday's strikes, aimed at “disrupting and degrading” the group's ability to affect global trade in the vital waterway, were carried out in co-ordination with the UK and involved “non-operational support” from other countries.

UK officials said their military action on Thursday was a one-off, with no additional strikes to come.

The latest strike comes after the White House asserted it does not want to start a war with the Houthis.

“We're not interested in a war with Yemen. We're not interested in a conflict of any kind here,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists on Friday.

“In fact, everything the President has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night.”