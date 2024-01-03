Japan Airlines fire: Five killed on plane as passengers escape Tokyo airport blaze

Five people were killed after a Japanese coastguard plane collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, authorities have announced.

Japan's Transport Minister Testsuo Saito confirmed the death toll and said the coastguard pilot was able to escape the crash.

The Japan Airlines jet was filmed moving along the runway before exploding into flames. The airline said 379 people on board, including passengers and crew, were evacuated.

Breaking: Following reports of an accident at Tokyo Haneda airport involving a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 on fire after and a suspected collision with a coast guard aircraft. pic.twitter.com/VjVyJNFufK — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 2, 2024

The coastguard said its aircraft was on its way to Niigata Airport to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula region, a day after a series of strong earthquakes shook Japan's main island of Honshu and prompted the highest tsunami warnings in the country since 2011.

At least 48 people were killed in the 7.5-magnitude quake that hit Ishikawa prefecture, triggering metre-high tsunami waves and tearing roads apart.

The footage showed flames emanating from windows and the plane's nose on the ground as firefighters sprayed the burning plane.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

JAPAN-ACCIDENT Officials inspect the wreckage of a Japan Airlines passenger plane at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, the morning after it hit a coastguard plane on the ground. AFP

A representative at Japan Airlines said the plane had left Shin-Chitose Airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Haneda has closed all runways after the incident, a representative for the airport said.