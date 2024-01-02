Japan Airlines passenger jet on fire on Tokyo Haneda Airport runway

A Japan Airlines passenger jet was engulfed in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, television pictures showed.

The images on broadcaster NHK showed the plane moving along the runway before orange flames exploded from underneath it.

The airline said 379 people on board, including passengers and crew, were evacuated.

Breaking: Following reports of an accident at Tokyo Haneda airport involving a Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 on fire after and a suspected collision with a coast guard aircraft. pic.twitter.com/VjVyJNFufK — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 2, 2024

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but television reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

The coast guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

Five out of the six crew of a coast guard aircraft in the area are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported. The coast guard added that its aircraft was on its way to Niigata airport base to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula region.

The footage showed flames coming out windows and the plane's nose on the ground as fire fighters sprayed the blazing aircraft.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Haneda has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson for the airport said.

More to follow