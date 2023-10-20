Belgian minister resigns over killing of Swedish football fans

The suspected terrorist killing in Belgium of two Swedish football fans claimed a political victim on Friday, when Justice Minster Vincent van Quickenborne stepped down.

Abdesalem Al Guilani, a Tunisian who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, has admitted to killing two people in Brussels on Monday during a Belgium-Sweden football match.

Mr van Quickenborne said an investigation revealed that a request by Tunisia to extradite Mr Al Guilani, 45, from Belgium in August 2022 had been neglected by Belgian justice authorities.

“This is an inexcusable error which has had dramatic effects,” Mr Van Quickenborne said as he announced his resignation. “I want to take full political responsibility for this.”

In a video on social media, the gunman called himself Abdesalem Al Guilani and claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more Brussels attack leads to call for tougher action on failed asylum seekers

He had unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium in 2019 and was living in Belgium illegally.

He was known to Belgian police in connection with helping smuggle people into Britain, Mr Van Quickenborne said earlier this week.

The gunman targeted Swedes who were in Brussels to watch Belgium play Sweden in Monday's European championship qualifying match. The game was abandoned due to the shooting.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called the shooting a “brutal terrorist attack.”

FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-BEL-SWE A police officer stands guard outside the King Baudouin Stadium after two people were shot dead in Brussels before a Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden. AFP

It came at a time of heightened security concerns due to the war between Israel and Hamas, but Belgian prosecutors said the gunman appeared motivated more by Quran burnings in Sweden.

In August, Sweden raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level after Quran burnings outraged Muslims and triggered threats.