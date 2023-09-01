Singapore elects Tharman Shanmugaratnam as new president

Singapore's former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been elected president, according to official results, in the city-state's first contested vote for the position in more than a decade.

The Elections Department declared the 66-year-old economist as the winner over two rival candidates after securing 70.4 per cent of the vote.

“I believe that it's a vote of confidence in Singapore. It's a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together,” Mr Shanmugaratnam said in a speech before the results were announced.

He replaces incumbent Halimah Yacob, who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.

“I declare Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the candidate duly elected as the president of Singapore,” said election returning officer Tan Meng Dui.

The position formally oversees the city's accumulated financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-corruption inquiries.

The win is considered a boost for the ruling People's Action Party, which was widely perceived to favour his candidacy.

The party has ruled Singapore since 1959 but has been hurt by a rare spate of political scandals.

This is a developing story