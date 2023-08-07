Today's best photos: From Morocco's Moussem festival to Pakistan train crash

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from surfing dogs to Hiroshima's bombing anniversary
Saturday's best photos: from an indigenous chief in Brazil to the inside of a glacier
Thursday's best photos: from Edinburgh Fringe to Biden at the beach
Wednesday's best photos: from a silent protest in Mumbai to the Warsaw Uprising
Tuesday's best photos: from the Women's World Cup to flood-free Forbidden City
Monday's best photos: from a Bumblebee traffic sign to a family of quokkas
Updated: August 07, 2023, 1:13 PM