Miraculous moment child is saved from Indian well after six hours

A three-year-old child has been rescued after falling down a 12-metre well in India's Bihar state.

Video published online showed Shivan Kumar being pulled from the well in Nalanda province by rescue workers as his anxious mother looked on.

He had been trapped for six hours before being saved by India's National Disaster Response Force.

Shivan has been rushed to hospital and is under observation, although in a stable condition, the Times of India reported.

“This bore well was made by the farmer for boring,” Nalin Maurya, vice president of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda, told ANI.

“But boring didn’t work here, so they moved on to another location, and this bore well was still open."