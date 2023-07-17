Today's best photos: from World Aquatics in Japan to soaring temperatures in Gaza

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: from Gavilan fire in California to Assam's flood in India
Saturday's best photos: from Montreux Jazz Festival to fireworks in Paris
Friday's best photos: from a happy chick to Bastille Day
Thursday's best photos: from London's Barbie premiere to Montreux Jazz Festival - in pictures
Wednesday's best photos: from a newborn panda in South Korea to the Tour de France
Tuesday's best photos: from football in a volcano crater to Tokyo's male cheerleaders
Monday's best photos: from snow in Johannesburg to a brown bear in Finland
Updated: July 17, 2023, 4:36 PM