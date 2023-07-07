UN nuclear watchdog chief hints at disagreement over Fukushima report

The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog has hinted at disagreement among experts over the release of treated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, a plan that has caused widespread concern among Japan's neighbours.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi said he had heard of the disagreement but told Reuters that "what we have published is scientifically impeccable".

The panel of international experts approved the release of about enough water to fill 500 Olympic-size swimming pools from the plant, which was crippled by the devastating 2011 tsunami that killed more than 20,000 people.

The panel included experts from 11 countries, including China, which has expressed particular worry over the planned release of more than a million metric tonnes from the plant.

Beijing is the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood and has said the plan threatens both marine and human life.

Chinese authorities on Friday said a ban would continue on food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, while its Foreign Ministry said the IAEA's report could not be used to approve the release of water.

"[Chinese] customs will maintain a high level of vigilance," the authority said in a WeChat statement, with import documents from other areas of Japan to be "strictly reviewed" for safety reasons.

All food imports will be inspected and authorities will strengthen radiation detection, it said.

It also seemed to confirm reports of disagreement, saying the IAEA report "did not fully reflect the views of all experts involved in the international assessment."

Mr Grossi said the IAEA's report did not amount to an endorsement of the plan and that Tokyo must take the final decision to release the water, due to start later this summer.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday. AFP

"We do not endorse the plan or recommend this to be done. We say this plan is consistent with the standards," he said.

"We do not take sides. I'm not on the side of Japan or on the side of China or on the side of Korea. The standards apply to all the same way."

While South Korea has also voiced concern over the plans, Seoul said on Friday that the release would not have any "meaningful impact" on the country.

Seoul has conducted its own assessment on the plan and believes the IAEA report also meets international standards, officials said.

"We have confirmed concentration of radioactive material meets standards for ocean discharge," said Bang Moon-kyu, Minister of the Office for Government Policy Co-ordination.

Fish markets in the South Korean capital have stepped up radiation testing, conducted regularly since the disaster, in an effort to reassure customers.

"It's much more difficult to make sales now as customers are asking more questions as they worry a lot," Jin Wol-sun, a stall-holder at the Noryangjin market, told Reuters.

South Koreans have held protests outside Seoul city hall to denounce the plan.

Some Japanese fisherman have also opposed the plan amid fears customers may shun their produce.