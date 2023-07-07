Afghan interpreter who fled Taliban shot dead in Washington

An Afghan interpreter for the US army who fled the Taliban takeover has been shot dead while working as a driver for a ride-sharing company in Washington DC.

The city's Afghan community is now fund-raising for the family of Nasrat Ahmadyar, who was shot dead on Monday while working a late shift.

Home surveillance footage captured near the scene recorded the gunshot and several youths running away, with one appearing to say, “You killed him.”

The father-of-four, 31, worked as an interpreter for US Special Forces in Afghanistan for more than 10 years, his friends told local news outlets, and fled to the US after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan almost two years ago.

“We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation,” the ride-sharing company Lyft said.

Police said he was found near his car early on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound.

His funeral is set to be held on Saturday.

“He was so happy he got a new car because he could take care of his family,” his friend Rahim Amini told WUSA9.

Nasrat Ahmadyar, a former Interpreter for US forces in Afghanistan, was killed working as rideshare driver in Washington DC. Photo: GoFundMe

His wife asked him to stay home but he said, 'I have to pay rent. I don't have that much money. I have to work.'”

Interpreters for the US Army were at heightened risk of reprisals when the Taliban swept back to power in August 2021.

Many were left behind as troops hastily withdrew and were forced to go into hiding.

Former interpreters with US and British troops have told The National the Taliban is actively searching for translators who worked with foreign troops.

Afghanistan was recently ranked the world's least peaceful country for the seventh consecutive year.

The UN has named it one of the world's most oppressive countries for women and girls, who are mostly confined to their homes under Taliban rules.