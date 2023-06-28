The world’s 10 most peaceful countries in 2023

Iceland has been ranked the world’s most peaceful country for the 15th consecutive year, according to the 2023 Global Peace Index, released on Wednesday.

Having held the top spot since the index was created, Iceland was followed by Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand and Austria.

Europe and Asia dominated the rankings of most peaceful countries, with Singapore, Portugal, Slovenia, Japan and Switzerland rounding off the top 10.

All of the countries – except for Ireland – have always been ranked in the top 10 most peaceful nations, according to the index.

The Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace think tank releases the annual ranking based on factors including conflict, safety and security and militarisation.

Despite its enviable record, Iceland’s overall score deteriorated this year, owing to an increase in murders and the first recorded alleged terrorist activity in the country’s history.

Four people were arrested and charged with plotting terrorist attacks against the Icelandic parliament and prominent politicians, the report said.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland and Croatia were also ranked “very high”, falling just shy of the top 10.

While Europe remains the most peaceful region globally, the conflict in Ukraine contributed to a fall in political stability, relations with neighbouring countries and external conflict in the region.

The war in Ukraine is covered by the index’s Russia and the Eurasia region.

Three out of five European countries with the largest deteriorations in peacefulness share a border with Ukraine, the report added.

Turkey is the least peaceful country in Europe, according to the survey, and recorded its worst score since the index began in 2008.

This was mainly driven by its incarceration rate and deaths from external conflict.

Ankara has troops in neighbouring Iraq and Syria, where it says its army is fighting the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party – deemed a terrorist group by Turkey and the EU.

Elsewhere in the world, Canada outperformed the USA in North America, with an overall ranking of 11 to 131.

In Russia and Eurasia, Moldova has been ranked the most peaceful country in the region, while Russia came last and “now has its lowest levels of peacefulness since 2008”.

Afghanistan has been ranked the world’s least peaceful dangerous country for the sixth year in a row.

The Middle East and North Africa is the world’s least peaceful region, although it recorded the largest improvement, mostly due to a reduction in terrorism and ongoing conflict.