Marathon US-China talks in Beijing yield signs of progress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held talks with China’s top foreign policy official in Beijing amid signs of some progress in his two day-mission to ease strained ties between the world’s largest economies.

Mr Blinken's meeting with Wang Yi on Monday morning followed seven and a half hours of discussions with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, which both sides described as “candid”.

The cautiously positive tone emerging from Mr Blinken’s first day in China has raised expectations that he will meet President Xi Jinping later on Monday.

That exchange has been held up as a benchmark of success for the US trip, especially after the Chinese leader met American billionaire Bill Gates in Beijing last week.

The most senior US official to visit China in five years, Mr Blinken is making his trip at a time when the two sides are at odds over everything – from human rights and technology to trade and weapons sales to Taiwan.

Mr Qin said on Sunday that Taiwan was “the core of the core interests” of China and “the most prominent risk” in China-US ties.

Mr Blinken's visit had been scheduled for February but was scrapped at the last minute after the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted over American territory.

A senior State Department official said Mr Blinken and Mr Wang planned to go deeper into the specifics of core issues in their discussions on Monday.

The US side hopes to have more details to announce when Mr Blinken speaks at a news conference before his departure from China on Monday evening, the official said.

Signs of progress on some issues emerged on Sunday when both sides said they had discussed increasing flights between the two countries, many of which were scrapped during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also agreed to encourage educational exchanges, according to the Chinese statement, a sign that more student visas could be forthcoming.

Both sides expressed a desire to stabilise ties despite what one US official called their “profound” differences, and agreed that Mr Qin would visit Washington to continue the conversation, although no date was announced.

Mr Blinken’s visit is part of a renewed flurry of high-level US-China engagement that has gradually picked up momentum after the balloon incident derailed an attempt by US President Joe Biden and Mr Xi – who met late last year in Bali, Indonesia – to establish a steadier path for relations.

Mr Biden said on Saturday that he was “hoping that over the next several months, I’ll be meeting Xi again”.

Improved communication lines between the two sides are intended to decrease the chance of a military accident, most likely in the South China Sea, from spiralling into a conflict.

The US and Chinese militaries recently had two dangerous confrontations between naval vessels and jets in the region, which the Pentagon described as “unnecessarily aggressive” and “dangerous”.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu – who is sanctioned by the US government – also recently rejected a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin during a defence forum in Singapore this month.

With reporting from agencies