China tests parachute system to safely land rocket boosters

China has carried out a parachute-assisted landing of a rocket booster as part of a test to stop uncontrolled re-entries into Earth's atmosphere.

The parachute system was used on a Long March 3B rocket launched on May 17, which fell back to Earth on June 9.

Uncontrolled re-entries into Earth’s atmosphere from launches of China's largest rocket, the Long March 5B, rockets, have caused global concern in the past.

Testing is now being carried out on the parachute system, which was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

The technology guided the rocket into a predetermined parachuted landing zone.

Findings from the test showed the system helped narrow the range of the landing area by 80 per cent.

A screenshot from a video of the booster's parachute-assisted landing. Photo: China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

In November, a large piece of Chinese rocket debris hurtling towards Earth caused fear around the globe, with airspace over Barcelona, Tarragona, Reus and Ibiza airports in Spain closed as a precautionary measure.

In July, remnants of another Long March 5B fell back to Earth after blazing a fiery trail over the Indian Ocean.

Large pieces of metal found in Indonesian and Malaysian villages were thought to be debris from the rocket.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson criticised China for not sharing the trajectory of rocket debris.

“The People’s Republic of China did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth,” he said.

“All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property.

“Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth.”

In May 2021, parts of another Long March 5B made an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and fell into the Indian Ocean.

While the parachute test was successful, it is not clear when China will start integrating the system into all rockets.