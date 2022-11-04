Airspace over Spanish airports closed as Chinese rocket crashes to Earth

Airspace over several airports in Spain was closed on Friday amid warnings that a Chinese rocket is set to make an uncontrolled re-entry to Earth.

Airspace over Barcelona, Tarragona, Reus and Ibiza airports was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon, reports said.

The updated trajectory of the debris shows that it will fly over some parts of Europe.

These are remenants from the Long March 5B rocket that launched the Mengtian module — the last component of China’s Tiangong space station — on Monday.

The EU (European Union) Space Surveillance and Tracking is live tracking the debris, which is expected to fall back to Earth on Friday.

Degut al risc associat pel pas de l'objecte espacial CZ-5B travessant l'espai aeri espanyol, s'han restringit totalment els vols des de les 09:38 a les 10:18 hores a Catalunya i altres comunitats.



Els aeroports i organismes ja han estat informats — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) November 4, 2022

"Object CZ-5B has a mass ranging from 17 to 23 tonnes and a size of about 30 metres, which makes it one of the largest pieces of debris re-entering in the near past and therefore it deserves careful monitoring," the organisation said.

Earlier this week, the Philippines Space Agency issued a warning to the public that the drop zone was expected to be near its islands.

This is not the first time pieces of a Chinese rocket have made an uncontrolled re-entry.

On July 30, remnants of another Long March 5B fell back to Earth after blazing a fiery trail over the Indian Ocean.

Large pieces of metal found in Indonesian and Malaysian villages were thought to be debris from the rocket.

Last May, parts of another Long March 5B made an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and fell into the Indian Ocean.