Today's best photos: From Princess of Wales' regal interception to the French Open

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: from a wax 3D model to a Girl with a Pearl Earring
Wednesday's best photos: from a Danish labyrinth to Pope Francis ahead of operation
Tuesday's best photos: from D-Day to the Great Mosque of Djenne
Monday's best photos: from volcano offerings in Indonesia to wingwalkers in England
Sunday's best photos: from Environment Day in Dubai to Poland's Great Dragon Weekend
Saturday's best photos: from a hot day in Malaysia to a typhoon in Japan
Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:38 AM