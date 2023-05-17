Last ship to leave Ukraine under Black Sea grain deal

The last ship is due to leave a port in Ukraine on Wednesday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, a UN representative said a day before Russia could quit the agreement over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

The UN and Turkey in July brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea pact for a further 120 days in November. In March, it agreed to a 60-day extension until May 18 — unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

"There are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal. Now a decision will have to be taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Senior officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN met in Istanbul last week to discuss the Black Sea agreement.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday: "Contacts are going on at different levels. We're obviously in a delicate stage."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week he thought the deal could be extended for at least two more months.

While Russian exports of food and fertiliser are not subject to western sanctions imposed since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia said restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

The US has rejected Russia's complaints. The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said last week: "It is exporting grain and fertiliser at the same levels, if not higher, than before the full-scale invasion."

Risks

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea export deal. No new vessels have been authorised by the JCC since May 4.

Authorised ships are inspected by JCC officials near Turkey before travelling to a Ukrainian Black Sea port via a maritime humanitarian corridor to collect their cargo and return to Turkish waters for a final inspection.

Under the deal, there is just one ship still in a Ukrainian port that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday with its cargo, said a UN representative, while another vessel was on its way back to Turkey on Tuesday and another five ships are waiting for an outbound inspection in Turkish waters.

In an excerpt from a letter seen by Reuters last month, Russia told its JCC counterparts that it will not approve any new vessels to take part in the Black Sea deal unless the transits are done by May 18, which is "the expected date of ... closure".

It said this was "to avoid commercial losses and prevent possible safety risks" after May 18.

Given this warning by Russia, it appears unlikely that any ship owners or insurance companies would be willing to continue transporting Ukrainian grain exports if Russia does not agree to an extension of the deal and decides to quit.

The UN, Turkey and Ukraine did continue the Black Sea agreement in October during a brief suspension by Russia of its participation.

About 30 million metric tonnes of grain and foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, including nearly 600,000 metric tonnes of grain in World Food Programme vessels for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Yemen, the UN said.

Russian exports

To help persuade Russia to allow Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports last year, a separate three-year agreement was struck in July last year in which the UN agreed to help Russia with its food and fertiliser exports. In the deal:

Russia agreed to continue commercial supplies of food and fertilisers and inform the UN of any impediments to such exports, including fertiliser raw materials such as ammonia. Russia agreed to allow the unimpeded export of food, sunflower oil and fertilisers from Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea ports

The UN agreed to continue efforts to facilitate transparent unimpeded global access to Russian food and fertilisers, including fertiliser raw materials such as ammonia. This includes dealing with finance, insurance or logistics impediments and ensuring such exports are effectively exempt from any unilateral measures

Russia and the UN will inform each other in writing three months in advance it they intend to stop the agreement

Russia's demands

In a letter to UN officials on March 16, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow would consider extending the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal beyond May 18 only if the following "systemic problems" were resolved: