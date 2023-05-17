Imran Khan summoned to face Pakistan’s anti-corruption panel

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been summoned to appear before the country’s anti-corruption agency on Thursday, days after its efforts to detain him were overturned in court.

The National Accountability Bureau sent a call-up notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader on Tuesday asking him to co-operate with its investigation into a land graft case.

READ MORE Imran Khan ally expects former PM to be re-arrested

Senior judges released Mr Khan from custody last week, calling his arrest illegal, and Islamabad High Court later granted him bail.

The former cricket star is seeking pre-emptive bail in dozens of other cases.

Mr Khan’s detention last week led to violent clashes between his supporters and security forces, which left at least eight people dead. Many more were arrested, including close aides and political associates of the PTI leader.

Mr Khan’s supporters allegedly torched or destroyed government buildings and military properties in various cities, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In a speech on Saturday, Mr Khan dismissed claims PTI activists were responsible for the violence, saying "my supporters, voters and workers have always remained peaceful in our 27 years of politics”.

“I want an independent and complete investigation on the burning of state buildings and firing at unarmed youth protesters,” he added. "I want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make a panel under him for this."

Authorities said hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.