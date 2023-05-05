Serbia mass shooting kills eight in second attack in two days

Eight people have been killed and at least 10 injured in a shooting in the Serbian town of Mladenovac, south of Belgrade.

An attacker armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing, state-run RTS television reported.

The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow pupils and a guard at a school in Belgrade.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the latest shooting as a "terrorist act", Serbian news site Telegraf reported.

Serbian police launched a manhunt, dubbed Operation Whirlwind, for a 21-year-old suspect identified only as UB.

There was a heavy security presence, with helicopters, AFP said.

According to local media, after an argument near a school in Mladenovac, 42km south of Belgrade, the suspect came back with an assault rifle, opened fire and continued to shoot at people at random from a moving car.

A Reuters witness saw heavily armed police establishing a checkpoint and searching incoming traffic.

Drones, a helicopter and multiple police patrols also searched for the suspect in the hills and forests around Dubona.

Serbian television reported that the wounded had been taken to a hospital in Mladenovac and to the University Hospital in Belgrade.

Serbia has a widespread gun culture, especially in rural areas, but also strict gun control laws.

Automatic weapons are illegal and over the years authorities have offered several amnesties to those who surrender them.

Mass school shootings are extremely rare in Serbia and President Aleksandar Vucic called Wednesday's tragedy "one of the most difficult days" in recent history.

In a national address after the school shooting, Mr Vucic proposed stricter gun control measures, including a two-year moratorium on issuing permits for firearms.

A three-day mourning period will begin in the country on Friday.