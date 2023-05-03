Rwanda floods and landslides kill more than 100

More than 100 people have been killed by landslides and floods in Rwanda following heavy rainfall across the country.

Authorities said some people were admitted to hospital, with rescuers continuing to search for those trapped inside their homes.

The state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency reported that 95 had died in the country's Western province while the Northern province had 14 fatalities.

A video posted on the RBA's Twitter account showed muddy water flowing down a road and damaged houses.

The death toll from last night's heavy rains and floods continues to rise, with at least 109 people now confirmed dead in Western and Northern Provinces.#RBANews pic.twitter.com/4YycPKHrE4 — Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) May 3, 2023

Western province governor François Habitegeko told Reuters that the main priority was to reach every damaged house “to ensure we can rescue any person who may be trapped”.

The hardest-hit districts in the Western province are Rutsiro, with 26 dead, Nyabihu (19) and Rubavu and Ngororero (18 each), he said.

Mr Habitegeko said the rain started at about 6am on Tuesday, with the Sebeya river bursting its banks later that day.

“The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads,” he said.

The Rwandan meteorological agency has warned of heavy rains throughout the month of May in the East African nation.