Seven bodies found in search for missing Oklahoma teenagers

The bodies of seven people found on a property near Henryetta in the US state of Oklahoma on Monday are believed to include those of two missing teenagers and a convicted sex offender, the county sheriff said.

The bodies believed to be Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were found when officers searched the property where sex offender Jesse McFadden lived, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said, according to KOTV in Tulsa.

Other bodies are believed to include those of McFadden and members of his family, Mr Rice said.

He said none of the victims had yet been formally identified by the county medical examiner.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends and schoolmates and everyone else,” Mr Rice said. “It's just a tragedy.”

He said officers who found the bodies arrived at about 3pm search the property, about 84km south of Tulsa.

Brittany had gone to spend the weekend with the McFadden family, KOTV said, quoting her father, Nathan Brewer. She was to have returned home on Sunday night.

'She's gone'

“Brittany was an outgoing person,” Mr Brewer said.

“She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta coming up in July for the National Miss Pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead. She's gone.”

McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to begin a trial on Monday for using a mobile phone while in prison to send salacious messages to a teenage girl, KTOV said.

The Oklahoma Sex Offender registry shows Jesse Lee McFadden, 39, lived at the address where the bodies were found. It shows that he was convicted of first degree rape in Oklahoma in 2003.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said the violent crime task force in the Okmulgee County District Attorney's office was told on Monday that the two girls might be in the presence of someone at the property on Holly Road on the outskirts of Henryetta.

Sheriff's deputies went to the property twice. It was on their second visit that they found evidence that led them to the bodies, Mr Davidson said.