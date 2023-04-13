Europe's Jupiter probe to launch in hunt for life on icy moons

An orbiter designed to search for signs of possible alien life will on Thursday blast off on an eight-year journey to Jupiter, in one of Europe's biggest space missions yet.

The unmanned Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer – known as Juice – is scheduled to take off from a spaceport in French Guiana.

The launch is scheduled for 9.15am local time, which is 2.15pm Central European time.

The €1.6 billion ($1.76 billion) European Space Agency mission is intended to find out whether the moons of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto are habitable.

Read more Inside the mission to discover life on Jupiter's icy moons

Juice is expected to reach the moons in 2031 after taking detours via Venus and Earth to pick up momentum and slingshot itself towards Jupiter.

In 2034 it will attempt to enter the orbit of Ganymede, which has a large underground ocean, a first for a moon other than our own.

The almost planet-sized Ganymede is of particular interest because it has an unusual magnetic field similar to Earth's. A separate Nasa mission due for launch in 2024 will focus on Europa.

The Jupiter spacecraft was assembled in Toulouse before being shipped to French Guiana for launch. AFP

Juice's main goal "is to understand whether there are habitable environments among the icy moons and around a giant planet like Jupiter", said Olivier Witasse, a scientist on the project.

"Jupiter is really a miniaturised solar system. To understand Jupiter better is the key to understanding our own solar system, how it was formed, how it evolved with time."

The spacecraft's 10 instruments will send back pictures and scientific data via a 2.4-metre antenna.

It is engraved with a tribute to Galileo Galilei, the scientist who in 1610 discovered Jupiter's foremost moons.

Nasa has contributed to Juice's hardware but the ESA-led mission is its first to Jupiter.

The National toured the factory in France where Juice was assembled before it was moved to French Guiana for launch.

An Ariane 5 rocket will carry it into space in what will be one of the the last flights for an experienced line of launch vehicles.

The orbiter will be released from the rocket 27 minutes after take-off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou.

Recent launch failures, as well as the severing of ties with Russia because of the war in Ukraine, have left Europe struggling to secure independent access to space.

However, people involved with the project say the Ariane 5 is a trusted rocket and have played down any pre-launch nerves.

Flight directors say everything went to plan in rehearsals.

European Space Agency gets ready for April mission to Jupiter

"We are not concerned with a new launcher, or an almost new launcher or a launcher that just had a problem," project manager Giuseppe Sarri said at the Toulouse factory in January.

The launch window was selected because the planets are aligned in a way that will allow Juice to conserve fuel.

It is carrying vast solar panels that will be activated an hour and 40 minutes after launch.

The eight-year meander means Juice will have to withstand the 250ºC heat of Venus and the minus 230ºC cold of Jupiter.