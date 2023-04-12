Saudi Crown Prince and top Biden aide see 'progress' in ending Yemen war

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said.

Mr Sullivan emphasised the extraordinary efforts of the kingdom “to pursue a more comprehensive roadmap for ending the war,” according to a White House statement.

The call came amid signs the Saudis and Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen are making “remarkable progress” in ending Yemen's war. Over the past year, fighting has almost ceased under a UN-mediated truce.

Mr Sullivan also offered full US support, noting that Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will be in Riyadh in the coming days, for follow up talks with Saudi officials.

CIA Director William Burns travelled to Saudi Arabia last week to meet with intelligence officials.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the US president’s top national security adviser spoke after Saudi diplomat Mohammed bin Saeed AL Jaber met with Houthi officials in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday to accelerate negotiations to ending the war.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues, including the US’s “unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon”.

Mr Sullivan and the Saudi Crown Prince agreed to continue discussions around other important bilateral partnerships such as Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), clean energy cooperation and investment in cutting-edge Open Radio Access Network (O-Ran) 5G and 6G technologies.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in Jeddah on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, US Senator Lindsey Graham also discussed in a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah ongoing reforms in the kingdom as well as trade between the countries.

The Saudis announced in a deal worth up to $37 billion last month in which the two national airlines would order as many as 121 jetliners from US aircraft maker Boeing.

“I look forward to working with the administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats to see if we can take the U.S.-Saudi relationship to the next level, which would be a tremendous economic benefit to both countries and bring much-needed stability to a troubled region,” Mr Graham said.