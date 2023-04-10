Yemen prisoner exchange delayed because of 'technical issues'

A highly anticipated prisoner swap between Yemen's Houthi rebels and the government has been delayed by a few days, a Yemeni official said on Monday.

The exchange of 887 prisoners, brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was to take place on April 11, but Yemen's Deputy Human Rights Minister Majed Fadhil, who is part of the negotiations committee, said technical issues stood in the way.

“The ICRC documents every single prisoner and conducts interviews with them individually to confirm their identity,” he told The National.

“With the large number of prisoners and despite all planning and efforts from all sides, the ICRC has said it needed a few more days to finish its interviews.”

Asked about the delays, the ICRC said the process “involves multiple layers and can be quite complex”.

“More time was needed to complete the agreed-upon procedures before the start of the operations.”

Mr Fadhil said the prisoner exchange was finalised over seven rounds of negotiations, of which two each were held in Switzerland and Jordan.

“The subject of detainees is a very important one because it is considered a trust-building issue,” he said.

The exchange will take place over “three phases”, Hamed Ghalib from Yemen's National Resistance armed group, which took part in the negotiations, told The National earlier.