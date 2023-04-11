US approves sale of 18 Himars launchers to Morocco

The US has announced the $524.2 billion sale of 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and other equipment to Morocco, a Defence Department agency said.

The State Department approved the foreign military sale to Rabat on Tuesday and the Defence Security Co-operation Agency notified Congress the same day.

Washington said the sale would improve Morocco's ability to detect and counter future threats, control its borders and maintain regional stability.

READ MORE Failed rocket attack on US coalition forces in Syria, says Central Command

It will also strengthen the operations of the Royal Armed Forces focusing on tackling terrorist threats in the Maghreb and Sahel. The RAF regularly conducts exercises with the US military.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the Defence Security Co-operation Agency said.

The Moroccan government has also requested the purchase of 40 tactical missile systems, dozens of launch rocket systems, tactical data systems, tactical vehicles and other equipment.

The proposed sale would not cause military imbalance in the region, the agency said, and added that it would also not negatively affect US defence readiness.